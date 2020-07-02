To the editor:
On June 29, a letter from correspondent Mary Campbell illustrates the mental laziness marring the contributions of too many citizens participating in policy discussions.
Ms. Campbell wrote, “The First Amendment protects our right to freely criticize the government, not to publicly spew hate speech...”
That’s wrong. There’s no “hate speech” exception to the First Amendment. There’s no politically redressable right not to be offended by the speech of others. Nor is the First Amendment’s limit on the power of government confined to speech criticizing the government.
Had Ms. Campbell done her homework, she’d know that countless court decisions have confirmed that government is powerless to bar “hate speech.” Five minutes on the internet, and Ms. Campbell would have known that the First Amendment provides no opening for people wishing to suppress speech “denigrating not only all Black persons but anyone that supports their right to feel safe and welcome in their neighborhoods, communities, cities and country,” as Ms. Campbell puts it. See, e.g., Matal v. Tam, 137 S. Ct. 1744 (2017), unanimously holding that: “[The idea that the government may restrict] speech expressing ideas that offend … strikes at the heart of the First Amendment. Speech that demeans on the basis of race, ethnicity, gender, religion, age, disability, or any other similar ground is hateful; but the proudest boast of our free speech jurisprudence is that we protect the freedom to express “the thought that we hate.”
It is one of America’s glories that we do not allow others to decide what we may say. We wisely did not cede that power to government. The speech that appalls 99 percent of the population is as immune from political suppression as is Ms. Campbell’s speech. Indeed, the only right that is indispensable to truly free people is the right to be “wrong” in the eyes of others--which includes the right to hold and express views about others that are bigoted, stupid, profoundly offensive, and hurtful to those targeted.
If Ms. Campbell and the many others agitated by what they deem “hate speech” paused to think, they’d realize that the power to ban “hate speech” is a sword cutting two ways; do they want a legislature controlled by their ideological adversaries determining what constitutes “hate speech”? What will remain of freedom if voters or their representatives have the power to decide what constitutes “hate speech,” and can then forbid it?
While Ms. Campbell may of course lobby this newspaper not to run material she deems “hateful,” since the paper’s a private actor and is free to control the content it publishes. She should not, however, use the occasion to spread misinformation about the foundations of our liberty. All of us — left or right, Republican or Democrat — should be proud that we live in a country in which protecting the freedom to express “the thought that we hate” is the citizen’s duty...and joy.
Maynard Thomson
Freedom
