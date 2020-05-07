To the editor:
I live in Freedom and go to North Conway at least once a week. At the intersection of Route 153 and Tasker Hill Road, there is an outdoor art show at the home at the intersection.
How lovely and delightful to see the lovely artwork as I drive by. These folks have taken the time to set out the artwork for folks to see.
It certainly is a lovely thought, and I know it must brighten many people’s lives right now during the COVID-19 epidemic.
Mary Lou Graper
Freedom
