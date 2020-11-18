To the editor:
I’m appealing to all Republicans to listen to the young conservative members of your party who are embracing the science of climate change and committing to do something about it.
These open-minded, young Republicans are challenging party doctrine and with the American Conservation Coalition have drafted a document called The American Climate Contract. The first line of this contract reads: “Climate change is among the most significant challenges facing the United States — and the world — in the 21st century. From rising sea-levels to extreme weather events, our health, well-being and security will be impacted without significant decreases in global greenhouse gas emissions. Sound science demonstrates that there is an undeniable link between human activity and climate change.”
The contract lays out a timeline to achieve net zero carbon emissions in the U.S. by 2050. Does this sound familiar?
Drafted in April 2020, the ACC is supported by a growing number of Republican legislators, including Kevin McCarthy, and conservative organizations. This plan is not as bold as the more liberal approaches to climate mitigation, such as the Green New Deal or Biden’s climate policy, but it is a great sign of progress and opens the door to more collaboration among our increasingly polarized political parties.
There are some elements of the ACC I personally like better than the GND, like supporting the expansion of nuclear power. And there are credible strategies to address the problem without risking job loss or damaging the economy. But the principal point is that now we have a common understanding of the nature of the problem, so the conversation becomes one of implementation strategies rather than arguing the basic science, and with this breakthrough we can become better partners in this joint venture. So let’s get going on solving the climate problem — together.
Mark Longley
Sandwich
