To the editor,
The two-party system has failed the American people. The apathetic or otherwise disengaged citizens are to blame. Their past disregard of their responsibility to vote has created a political vacuum. Politics abhors a vacuum. Special interest groups and strange minority agendas slip in to fill the political void, thus shutting out the negligent silent majority’s idea for good and proper government. When it comes to elections, if you don’t vote, you do not matter.
In these troubling times when neither Republicans nor Democratic partisans seek consensus, or to even attempt to demonstrate any willingness to compromise, it is difficult to identify any issue they both can agree on. However, there is one issue they both seem to want — that being a big voter turnout this November.
Over the last 40 years I have heard every excuse under the sun why countless eligible voters refuse to perform their duties as an American and vote.
Well I am here to declare, if you’re eligible to vote and you do not you are being unAmerican.
This nation is a nation of self-government. All of us together, not just 50 percent of us, must participate in the task of electing our government officials. When too many eligible voters sit at home while others vote to establish the government for this great nation we run the risk of losing the consent of the governed. Anarchy, violence, civil unrest, death and destruction is the promised result whenever that happens. History proves it.
To you good and hard working citizens who want good government but have not always voted in the past. Your children and grandchildren need you. America needs you. Please vote.
Be blessed.
Mark Hounsell
Conway
