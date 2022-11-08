The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed by the U.S. Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in March of 2021.
The selectmen have distributed $500,000 of Conway’s allocation of $1 million for various programs and services. They do so without any local legislative concurrences or oversight. The traditional New Hampshire municipal government practice for not spending town revenues without the vote of the people is set aside for federal ARPA spending. Dangerous practice as it opens a door for all sorts of tomfoolery.
Most of the funds distributed by the selectmen thus far have been wise and it is difficult to question these actions. However, enough with pickleball courts already. People are hurting. This winter is going to be cold, snow will be deep; oil and groceries are expensive and too many people are sleeping in cars or in tents.
The 2023 Town Warrant should have an article requiring that the selectmen get approval from the Budget Committee before spending the remaining ARPA funds.
In the meantime, the selectmen should give grants to residents from the APA funds to help pay for oil and gas. The people need help and B.J. Parker the town’s experienced and overworked General Assistance Officer needs help as well.
