Dear editor:
Don’t do it! Please do not act on the Un-American cry to stifle speech. There is no “hate speech.” There is only “speech,” some of which can be hateful for sure.
To the young people, never allow the government to establish limitations on your God-given right to speak, or to think.
I find the spirit behind all totalitarianism, including letter-writers who demand “systemic censorship,” worth hating. Yet, I will defend to death the right of all letter-writers to present to the public their hateful thoughts. I however, reserve the right to ignore them.
Be Blessed.
Mark Hounsell
Conway
