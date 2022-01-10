To the editor,
It has been one year since the Jan. 6, 2021, Trump-led and inspired insurrection attack on our country by misguided home grown terrorists who have a warped sense of patriotic responsibilities.
This being an election year. I make this following pledge: Due to their extreme liberal agenda I will not vote for any Democrat in 2022. Furthermore, I will not vote for ANY Republican who does not publicly disavow Donald Trump for his involvement and condoning of the ungodly assault on the American Constitution and the values this country holds dear.
It is past time for the GOP to get its house in order. I call on all Republican voters to make a similar pledge. Only we can prevent this political fire from spreading. Only we can rescue our American way of life.
Mark Hounsell
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.