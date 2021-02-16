To the editor,
We would like to clarify the article in the paper entitled “Selectmen pass on Conway paver idea” penned by reporter Daymond Steer.
Steer writes, and we quote, "The Hounsells came out swinging at the thought, saying they would crack the sidewalks and ruin the image of the village.”
To be clear, we would never crack or otherwise cause destruction of any kind to the sidwalks! The truth is we are enthusiastic about the Main Street improvements.
Furthermore, Conway Village is our ancestral home. We have always endeavored to participate in its improvements. We would never seek to “ruin the image of the village.”
Be blessed,
Betty and Mark Hounsell
Janine Bean
Conway
