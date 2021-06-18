To the editor:
In response to Mr. Standring's recent column: A couple of months ago, I opined, "(That we will need to) brace for the anticipated assault on the expressed and legal will of the people via lawsuits by the many disappointed absentee landlords and other mammon inspired profiteers we should be mindful of what is at stake.
First, does our form of government really allow for people through their government to legally adopt zoning regulations or not? If not, then all bets are off as it pertains to further commercial development."
American court systems determine legality. Their decisions often miss the mark of delivering justice.
I contend the town made a tactical error by sueing just one scapegoat offender and then seeking a declaratory judgment from the courts instead of immediately issuing the cease and desist orders and letting the offenders bring suit against the town. Evidence that my condition is credible is the joy expressed by the Realtors over the town's move and in the fact that the Realtors have now retained the services of not one, but two highly reputable out-of-town attorneys to fight the town.
I predict that the "compromise ruling" will significantly change Conway's zoning laws to accommodate the wishes of the absentee landlords at the expense of peaceful neighborhoods and local control. Based on what is at stake, I do not believe such a compromise is justice even when the court's determine it to be legal.
Mark Hounsell
Conway
