To the editor:
The Conway selectmen should not sell the old Pine Tree School — old Recreation Center. The future benefits to the people of the town far outweigh the one-time infusion of cash into the town’s coffers.
A grass ball field for girls and boys to play on is far more preferable than yet another asphalt parking lot for shoppers to park their cars in.
Mark Hounsell
Conway
