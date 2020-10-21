To the editor:
Thank you to Eric Meltzer for his article about LED car headlights.
We thought the article was accurate and we would like to add our comments.
1) The reason for the glare is due to the large spike of blue wavelength light. The color temperature of these LED headlights is 5000K to 6500K. There is so much blue wavelength in these lights that are causing permanent eye damage.
2) Adaptive headlights will not solve the problem because that system doesn't modify the color temperature.
3) We totally agree with you that Automated Emergency Braking systems which will be standard by 2022 will eliminate the need for such hideously high-glare headlights.
Soft Lights is the lead advocacy group in building a coalition to eliminate these high glare headlights.
We have started an online petition that has over 15,000 signatures: change.org/p/u-s-dot-ban-blinding-headlights-and-save-lives We encourage you to share this link with your readers.
We are working to hold NHTSA accountable.
Mark Baker.
Soft Lights
Roseville, Calif.
