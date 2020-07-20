To the editor:
I am still respecting the people of the valley by not coming up. I am from Cape Cod and usually visit the valley two times a month. There are so many people from New Hampshire on Cape Cod this summer. I bet they don't come and isolate for two weeks.
I just want to say that Massachusetts COVID-19 rates have been under two per cent for over several weeks. We have only nine cases in two Cape hospitals with only three people in ICU.
After reading the letters in the Sun I am not sure I will feel safe coming back. I get e-mails from Mount Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce saying come back we are open but I am not sure I would be welcome.
So sad to think that I will not see Mount Washington ever again. In letters to the editor no one ever mentions other states people wouldn't be welcomed from.
Margaret Eldridge
North Chatham, Mass.
(1) comment
COVID-19 will soon be raging on Cape Cod as that vacation destination is now flooded with tourists from other states - who apparently think that the pandemic is over.
Big mistake. Huge.
