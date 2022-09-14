I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to have been a student-athlete competing for Bernie Livingston and Kennett High School in both cross country running and track and field, and I was so excited to hear that Bernie will be inducted into the Kennett High School Sports Hall of Fame.
My journey with Bernie started in the Spring of 2012, when I joined the track team as a freshman looking for a fresh start in my athletic endeavors. Why Bernie and track? One of the first things that I did as a freshman was join Key Club (that’s a much longer story) and as a Key Club member, realized that many of the most committed and passionate members of our Key Club were also members of the track and field team. I was repeatedly told that I had to run track and field because I had to run for Bernie. Everyone loves Bernie.
As an incredibly immature freshman (and towards the end, a slightly more mature senior), the three things that I was looking for in sports were encouragement, positivity and consistency. Bernie delivered on all of those. He was always encouraging me to be my best, put my mental health first, and telling me not to overstretch myself. He was always positive, in bad results or good results, in pouring down rain or burning heat. And he was always consistent, never missing practice, never being late, never letting us forget that we could always count on him to show up for us. In addition, I can’t forget his wife, Eileen, who was our biggest cheerleader out on the course while Bernie waited for us at the finish.
Thank you, Bernie, for everything. There is no more deserving coach for our Hall of Fame.
