To the editor:
Let’s discuss stupidity. Let’s discuss the fact that Congress isn’t working for the people but rather for its own agenda.
It is happening on both sides of the aisle. Back and forth with no relief in sight except for increased taxes and a decline of the American way of life.
It appears from reading the Sun editorials we take a side and bash the other side. How did this happen? A factor that contributed to this unbalanced equation was the removal of term limits and the filibuster from Congress. These tools were put in place for a reason. Let’s bring them back. It reminds of a piece of popcorn. It is impossible to return a piece of popped corn to its original state, but you can always grow more corn, well until you can not. Think about it. Do you want a community with corn or without corn.
Lorna Gordon
Tamworth
