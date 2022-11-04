To the editor:
No one likes to be snookered. Worse yet, no one wants to admit they have been snookered.
Former President Donald Trump isn’t on the ballot this year, but he is heavily influencing our election. I lived and worked in New York City for 25 years. I know some things that are not common knowledge among his supporters.
This is not “inside information”. Many New Yorkers are aware of his reputation for “stiffing” people who work for him in the construction business. He has a habit of not paying them for their work. When they sue to collect, he counter-sues, sometimes with multiple suits. He might claim the work wasn’t completed or was shoddy. He generally wins because they can’t afford to continue to pay for lawyers. Sometimes the contractor loses his/her business. This is a strategy he uses often. He waits it out, litigating and outspending them.
He continues to use this strategy of litigation. In the summer before the 2020 election he ‘groomed’ us by declaring there was fraud in our elections. Later he said he would only believe the election was fair if he won. After he lost, he incurred numerous recounts, numerous audits, numerous litigations, none of which changed any election results. He still claims that because he didn’t win, there was widespread fraud. Millions of people believed him. Some of them participated in the assault on the Capitol.
How many recounts, audits and frivolous law suits does it take to understand the 2020 election was free and fair? Even if you don’t want to admit it, you have been snookered, I hope you will not vote for an election-denier.
I remember when President Nixon declared “I’m not a crook!” But, he was.
Lorinda O’Brien
Fryeburg, Maine
(0) comments
