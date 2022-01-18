To the editor:
Has it occurred to anyone with a political leaning that our country's in danger from a false prophet?
He's lied, cheated, broke dozens of laws, cares not for his country, but only himself and power. He's brainwashed his unfortunate followers who do not have a clue of the massive damage this false prophet can do.
Has it occurred to these folks how often he has sued to not expose his crimes, his cheating and his lies, the biggest being the election he lost but insists he won, even though judges have dismissed all his rantings?
Wake up folks. Donald Trump's a huge thorn in our country's side. The last thing, and the most dangerous (white supremacists and hate groups love him.) is to get him anywhere near our government ever again.
Anyone who thinks cannot accept this poor excuse for a leader of our country. There are many more intelligent and qualified candidates to consider in our 2024 presidential election, from both parties.
I cannot believe anyone could want four more years of the drama, coercion and complete ineptness of the Trump White House! As the Bible says, "Beware Of False Prophets."
Linda Stetson
North Conway
