To the editor:
I read with dismay two very disturbing pieces in the April 24 Conway Daily Sun. How could two local citizens (namely Frank McCarthy and Eugene Long) write such depressing drivel?
Have they not grasped any of what transpired in Trump's disastrous attempt to govern our country? If he had been re-elected, do you think we would have any control over COVID-19? Dr. Long, your true colors as a bigot are showing. George Floyd lost his life due to a policeman's knee on his neck!
Mr. McCarthy, your column was beyond disdainful. President Biden spoke more intelligently in four days than Trump did in four years. Your bashing of our vice-president was shameful and completely inaccurate. Also, Trump committed hundreds of illegal activities, hopefully leading to justified convictions.
Have you and Dr. Long forgotten about Jan. 6, a failed attempt to overturn a fair election, caused by Trump and others?
Much of your letters contained so much hate, what a sad place our nation is in, and with people like you two, things will only get worse! Shame on both of you!
Linda Stetson
North Conway
