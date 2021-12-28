To the editor:
I have watched with interest all the letters about the status of our country, be it COVID; vaccinated, not vaccinated; abortion, no abortion; fair voting, making voting more difficult; who won the 2020 election; who is controlling the Republican Party; the dangers to our democracy from the far-right crowd; the Jan. 6 attacks and what should be done about finding out all who were responsible, citizens and government involvement; the fears that mid-term elections will put Republicans in full control (for sure nothing else will be accomplished for the people).
So many misinformed citizens that have no idea that our country and our democracy are in real danger due to their beliefs, that an unnamed individual should still be president (truly scary).
Then there’s the gun problem where our school kids are being murdered, is this the country we want? If you know things must change for all of us, I hope you will be part of the solutions and not part of the problem. Our beloved country is truly at a crossroads, believe that action must be taken to save our democracy and our way of life. Get involved! The divisions in this country right now are hurting us all.
Linda Stetson
North Conway
