To the editor:
Another attempt in the long-running struggle to get the New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission to change its open-season, anything-goes policy on hunting coyotes has failed.
To the editor:
Another attempt in the long-running struggle to get the New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission to change its open-season, anything-goes policy on hunting coyotes has failed.
A formal request to end a practice known as “coyote hounding,” submitted to the commission by Voices of Wildlife in New Hampshire, in accordance with RSA 541-A:4, was denied last week.
The request was made amid increased public awareness of coyote hounding. Last January, a local news outlet reported on dogs being rescued after chasing a coyote onto thin ice. New Hampshire coyote expert Chris Schadler responded to the incident with an opinion piece exposing the underworld of coyote hounding, where hunters train packs of radio-collared dogs to run a coyote to exhaustion and then tear the animal apart.
Schadler’s article sparked outrage, even among some hunters. One lifetime hunter from the Keene area, so disgusted upon discovering hunters sitting in their trucks while their dogs chased coyotes on his property, appealed to the commission to put an end to this unsporting practice, first in writing (his letter went unanswered), and then in person at a commission meeting in October.
Six months later, with no action taken by the commission, Voices of Wildlife submitted their petition to end coyote hounding.
A letter back from Director Scott Mason states, “The Department has determined no adjustments to our existing methods and manner of take for coyotes is warranted at this time.”
Outraged? Call your commissioner or attend one of three public hearings from March 30 to April 5. Check the Fish and Game website for times and locations of the rulemaking meetings.
Linda Dionne
Manchester
President
Voices of Wildlife in New Hampshire
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.