To the editor:
I’m addressing this primarily to Quddus Snyder, who doesn’t seem to understand this country does still have freedom of speech and if we want to fly the Confederate flag or Trump banners we can.
I grew up in Snowville/Eaton and still pay attention to things happening there. I went to school in the Eaton school. We had Christmas pageants every year in the church that has received a new steeple. My family was not among the "old timers" but lived there there their whole lives. I voted in my first presidential election there. The last time I was there was for my 50th high school reunion at Kennett High.
Mr Snyder, I don’t recognize your name as one of the old families, so I’m guessing you’re “from away," but in my opinion perhaps you should have stayed there. Or perhaps your ideas weren’t popular there either? All I can say is if I still lived in Eaton, I’d find a Confederate flag and the biggest Trump banner I could and fly them both. Yup, a childish response perhaps but so are your comments and threats.
My maiden name is Toppan and I now live in Texas. The road I live on has a multitude of big Trump banners — the people still have hope.
Leslie Davis
Stephenville, Texas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.