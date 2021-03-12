To the editor:
The pandemic’s burdens have been intensely felt by Carroll County where so many adults have lost jobs, earnings and benefits and where, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation Kids Count Data Book, some 1,500 children live in poverty.
President Joe Biden has set Independence Day as the turning point to beat this terrible pandemic. However, his American Rescue Plan will deliver economic independence far sooner. More than 85 percent of American adults and children will receive $1,400 checks plus up to $300 in monthly checks per child. The White House says a family of four — with parents making $75,000 a year combined, and with kids aged 8 and 5 — will receive $8,200 over the next year.
Money, that in other bailouts, primarily went to billionaires, banks and mega-corporations is now going to people like you and me.
All the Republicans in the U.S. Senate and House voted against this people centered plan, while in the past voting for bailouts for the superrich 1-percent. Every Democrat, including U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster, voted for us.
Biden estimates all the law’s provisions will halve the USA child poverty rate, thus lifting some 750 Carroll County kids out of poverty. Other middle and low income class provisions include: increased vaccination rates, improved rural and urban healthcare, extended unemployment checks, continued rent subsidies, increased food stamps, improved childcare, better equipped schools, pension funds secured, student debt relieved and more affordable health insurance for the middle class and self-employed.
Indeed, this Independence Day will also mean Thanksgiving Day for so many Americans. Thank you Joe Biden and all the Democrats and their supporters now and into the future who made this possible.
Leonard Witt
Sandwich
