To the editor:
I am very concerned by the news swirling around, which seems to be heading in the direction of being prevented from bringing my family to the area for our annual, and much cherished, holiday in New Hampshire.
When we come to the area in the late summer each year, we, the kids (and our dogs) reconnect with friends and distant family. We love visiting to relax and enjoy both familiar and new things to do and see. The idea of doing this trip and staying in a hotel, instead of renting a temporary home, is not in any respect, attractive to us.
If it comes to pass that we will not be able to rent a home to stay in, then with a heavy heart, we will have no alternative, but to go elsewhere for our small vacation and miss out on all the friends and family that we so enjoy seeing. There are other places and we will vote with our feet.....reluctantly.
It is quite beyond us to understand why you are even considering preventing visitors from being able to vacation in the area. And, if we may say so, surely utterly devastating for your local economy and long-term outlook.
Lee Anderson
Rochester, N.Y.
