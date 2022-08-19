Regarding Leavitt’s Country Bakery, what exactly is the town’s objection? This work is obviously a piece of art, depicting colorful, comforting rays of the sun illuminating certain foods, which many humans also find comforting, with the colorful rays repeated on what I trust is an appropriately sized business sign below. Again, to what do they truly object?
Since the project overseers’ perceptions were that, as an art project, developed and completed by local, talented artisans using only their creativity and love of their craft to motivate and guide them, therefore not requiring town approval, it seems, perhaps, to be less about arbitrary ordinances and more about town officials seeking retaliation against those who didn’t first obtain their “rubber stamp.”
Unfortunately, the most critical issue here no longer revolves around town ordinances or frustration over feeling circumvented, but has sadly evolved into the perception of the world and its future impact upon them through the eyes of these young artists.
Is the town actually willing to squelch or destroy altogether the enthusiasm, confidence and aspirations of budding artists when removing their creation would be tantamount to them feeling inadequate, worthless, and/or defeated?
Having spent a lifetime educating children of all ages, I must caution you to the far-reaching consequences of your impending actions.
I implore you to open your eyes, minds and hearts to see what this painting truly represents — individuals working together with a common goal, applying critical thinking skills cooperatively, supporting each other in using their gifts to express themselves in a positive way to enhance the enjoyment of others.
Considering the current turmoil and violence in this country (and the world), isn’t this final product of their combined effort a brilliant, encouraging embodiment of joy and hope for the future?
Please leave this artwork in place for all to enjoy.
