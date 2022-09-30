To the editor:
Regarding pig scrambles: They coerce children to get a lesson in using their power to cause suffering and unnecessary trauma to babies born of other mothers. Babies born of other mothers. What a perspective.
As your children would scream being pounced on by strangers, grabbed, jolted, invaded, molested, shoved into bags, terrified, so do these highly intelligent animals.
If you’ve never heard pigs scream, its blood-curdling. Look up ventilation shut down, the means used to steam thousands of pigs alive, (and regularly used to kill huge numbers of animals at a time, AVMA accepted, for hours, at Iowa Select “Farms” in 2020.)
I cared for over 350 rescued pigs. All sizes, colors, personalities and octaves. It was a gift, a privilege, an honor to have gotten to spend so much time with them, my teachers.
I know firsthand how sensitive they are. Pigs are extremely interesting animals. They’re able to solve challenging problems, they love to play, they display a wide range of emotions, and they have unique individual personalities.
Pigs are sentient, loving, sing to their babies, love belly rubs and soft whispers in their wonderful ears. They are incredible mammals and deserve the utmost reverence and respect.
In a world experiencing so much violence, trauma, and fear, the one thing that gives children peace and therapy, animals, both stuffed and real, should not be betrayed in encouraging cruelty over kindness and compassion. Treat other mothers’ babies the way you want yours treated. It’s nature’s law and defying it has consequences.
We have much work ahead to usher in a humane society. Let’s start by ending these terrible forms of normalized violence.
Laura Slitt
Bartlett
