To the editor:
This community freaked out with rage when a single duck was beaten and killed by football camp students.
Words like heinous, troubled, warnings, red flags, animal cruelty were in letters and school board meetings for some time. How is it that people can express outrage at a single, poor duck lured from her water, yet eat 46 million young turkeys who lived and died in hell?
Must be nice to have such gargantuan selective consciousness.
Seeking truth and printing it?
Laura Slitt
Bartlett
