To the editor:
Zoonosis or zoonotic viruses are nothing new. These nasty infectious plagues have been with humans all through the timeline of “domesticating” non-humans into unnatural confinement, much to their and our peril.
There is so doubt that over the time humans took non-human animals into custody, bad things happened.
In an economy that focuses on treating, not preventing disease, we can surely expect more variants and more virulent strains of viruses unless we change the course of why we have both zoonotic and degenerative disease.
The epitome of oxymoron is seeing people standing over the meat isle with masks on. That is a tragic ignorance for the future health of the earth and generations to come. The ravages of animal agriculture, live markets, and ecological collapse from raising 80 billion farmed animals has just begun to bear down heavily.
Down to Earth has a very informative YouTube presentation called, “COVID-19 is a zoonotic disease. What are zoonotic diseases.”
Wear a mask/don’t wear a mask? Get vaccinated/don’t get vaccinated?
Either way, ignoring cause is madness and why these threats remain. The argument “don’t tell me what to eat because its none of anyone’s business,” can be thrown out since we are all impacted by this insane agriculture matrix. Eat plants, they don’t die horribly, violently, or produce disease (pandemicfreeworld.com).
Laura Slitt
Bartlett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.