To the editor:
I weep at the carnage of the trees.
Everywhere, everywhere.
Like downed bodies of babies to elders. No size of age escaped from the weapons of mass destruction. So loud and invasive.
As if no other purpose than what derives human need.
I weep at the carnage of the trees.
How many birds gone.
Mothers returning to nests of babies... gone, pulverized.
Tall elders reaching skyward for the birds to lite upon, crows to
call each other from, woodpeckers to feast upon. Downed. Cut up.
No matter, they only replenish oxygen, hold water in root systems,
provide habitats for many species. Nothing most humans pay particular mind to.
Shiva for the trees. Everywhere.
Laura Slitt
Bartlett
