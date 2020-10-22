To the editor:
What better time to adopt a plant based diet since COVID-19, a zoonotic virus from animals, as well as those so called underlying and pre-existing conditions all stem from the Standard American Diet, or SAD.
Athletes are doing it. Medical science shows the benefits. The environment would heal and thrive from the ravages of raising, feeding, transporting 75 billion so-called farmed animals annually worldwide, and children would live in harmony, not contradiction with their innate kinship with Mother Nature.
From ancient times (Genesis 1:29) this way of eating has been considered ideal, which is why Gladiators called, “The Barely Men” ate this way and the strongest animals on earth still do. All protein originates from plants. As a member of Jewish Vegetarian Society, www.jewishveg.org I find this short dialogue profoundly apt for these times;
“The relationship between the meat-based resource usage and war is dramatized by the following dialogue from Plato’s Republic:
“...and there will be animals of many other kinds, if people eat them?
Certainly.
And living in this way we shall have much greater need of physicians than before?
Much greater.
And the country which was enough to support the original inhabitants will be too small now, and not enough?
Quite true.
Then a slice of our neighbors’ land will be wanted by us for pasture and tillage, and they will want a slice of ours, if, like ourselves, they exceed the limit of necessity, and give themselves up to the unlimited accumulation of wealth?
That, Socrates, will be inevitable.
And so, we shall go to war, Glaucon. Shall we not?
Most certainly,” he replied.
In summary, by adopting a diet that shows concern for the hungry people of the world, by eating in a way that will contribute to a more equitable sharing of food, energy, water and other resources, people can play a significant role in moving the world toward that day when “nations shall not learn war any more.”
Laura Slitt
Bartlett
