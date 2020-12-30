To the editor:
 
I ate like a queen over the holidays, a humane queen who cares about the neighbors all around us in nature who belong to themselves, not humans. As long as we treat animals badly, quotes like these remain true and we stay the enemy of nature, hence ourselves.
 
“Let me say it openly: we are surrounded by an enterprise of degradation, cruelty, and killing which rivals anything that the Third Reich was capable of, indeed dwarfs it, in that ours is an enterprise without end, self-regenerating, bringing rabbits, rats, poultry, livestock ceaselessly into the world for the purpose of killing them." —  John Maxwell Coetzee, Nobel Award winner in literature.
 
Apprehend God in all things
for God is in all things.
Every single creature is full of God
and is a book about God.
Every creature is a word of God.
— Meister Eckhart.
 
Laura Slitt
Bartlett

