Laura Slitt: As long as we mistreat animals we stay enemies of nature
-
- Updated
- 0
To the editor:
I ate like a queen over the holidays, a humane queen who cares about the neighbors all around us in nature who belong to themselves, not humans. As long as we treat animals badly, quotes like these remain true and we stay the enemy of nature, hence ourselves.
“Let me say it openly: we are surrounded by an enterprise of degradation, cruelty, and killing which rivals anything that the Third Reich was capable of, indeed dwarfs it, in that ours is an enterprise without end, self-regenerating, bringing rabbits, rats, poultry, livestock ceaselessly into the world for the purpose of killing them." — John Maxwell Coetzee, Nobel Award winner in literature.
Apprehend God in all things
for God is in all things.
Every single creature is full of God
and is a book about God.
Every creature is a word of God.
— Meister Eckhart.
Laura Slitt
Bartlett
Latest News
- Sununu cancels inauguration ceremony
- January forecast: Warmer than average in the Northeast
- New Year's Eve fireworks tonight in North Conway
- Fryeburg House of Pizza donates dozens of pies
- Conway selectmen pitch noise ordinance
- Meet the Athletes: Lia Anzaldi sets her sights on a winter to remember
- Obituary: Millicent J. Charles
- Obituary: Kevin E. Murphy
Daily eReach Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Conway Breaking News
Get the latest news first, with up to the minute coverage of local events. Signup Today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Sir Billy Connolly has made peace with death
- Bartlett man charged with animal cruelty over truck incident
- Conway selectman bucks mask request
- Dr Dre submits prenuptial agreement to court
- Canal Bridge Campground managers: Summer one for books
- Schouler Park to host fireworks Dec. 31
- Vintage engine rolling out for 'Winter Steam'
- Little flooding, but rain depletes snow for skiers
- School board to put KHS windows on warrant
- City warns positive COVID-19 cases in community increasing
Images
Videos
Commented
- John Chase: President Trump won the election by a big amount (6)
- Richard Lover: Wake up, join the real world and accept Trump lost (4)
- Harriet Borgerhoff: Dems are calling the kettle black with lying charges (4)
- Quddus Snyder: I target not to hurt anyone, but to inform and entertain (3)
- Sonia Voegtlin: Small does of socialism will lead us down the road to communism (2)
- Tom McLaughlin: Indoctrinating our teachers (2)
- Many Dems skip swearing-in ceremony in Durham (2)
- Erik Corbett: Universal income (2)
- Conway selectman bucks mask request (2)
- Rep. Marsh: Hinch's death caused by anti-mask GOP (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.