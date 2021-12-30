To the editor:
To Quddus Snyder and Dulcie L. Heiman, who find the song that brings you to tears and glorifies the one day when British and German troops put down their guns and emerged from their trenches: I can see why it would bring tears to some eyes. I was aware of this one night, but really not educated to the Ph.D. level.
From the History Channel: “At the first light of dawn on Christmas Day (1914,) some German soldiers emerged from their trenches and approached the Allied lines across no-man’s-land, calling out ‘Merry Christmas’ in their enemies’ native tongues. At first, the Allied soldiers feared it was a trick, but seeing the Germans unarmed they climbed out of their trenches and shook hands with the enemy soldiers. The men exchanged presents of cigarettes and plum puddings and sang carols and songs. Some Germans lit Christmas trees around their trenches, and there was even a documented case of soldiers from opposing sides playing a good-natured game of soccer.”
If you are interested in more detail, the History Channel online provides a lot of information on this one day.
It is facts about the “other days” that should bring tears to your eyes. The number of soldiers killed in the trenches of World War I are staggering. Up to 9.7 million soldiers were killed fighting in the trenches; 5.7 million were Allies. The manner in which many of them died will definitely bring tears to all of our eyes. Numbers, however, don’t always have the impact they should. A letter from a soldier at the front. Some of these letters were impossible to read, let alone share.
George Mallory, letter to his wife, Ruth Mallory (Aug. 15, 1916): “I don’t object to corpses so long as they are fresh — I soon found that I could reason thus with them. Between you and me is all the difference between life and death. But this is an accepted fact that men are killed and I have no more to learn about that from you, and the difference is no greater than that because your jaw hangs and your flesh changes colour or blood oozes from your wounds. With the wounded it is different. It always distresses me to see them.”
So, what’s the point? I’ll leave that to the reader, but our one day is over. Will we be back to “business as usual”?
Larry Winefield
Conway
