Ray Gilmore’s letter to the editor should have ended with the first sentence. “I try to avoid making comparisons between criminal actions because it always leads to false equivalence.” Because the rest of his comments do lead to false equivalence.
In fact, there are almost no overlaps between Hillary Clinton 2016 and Donald Trump 2022. First and foremost was that after extensive digging and investigating Attorney General Loretta Lynch closed the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email investigation without criminal charges. She accepted the unanimous recommendation of career FBI investigators and attorneys.
As Republicans are wont to do when a ruling doesn’t go their way they attacked Lynch questioning her integrity. Republicans should have been ecstatic, as FBI Director James Comey’s comments about Clinton’s “carelessness” with her emails led directly to her defeat, and now we have five years of thievery and lawlessness by the now ex-president to deal with.
Clinton and her staff were way more cooperative with investigators as opposed to the ex-president who has been caught “red-handed” in possession of numerous secret and highly classified documents that belong to the government.
Trump is a civilian; security levels mean nothing. Trump and his co-conspirators have offered countless feeble excuses/reasons for his theft, ranging from “I declassified all of these documents” to “I have these documents as they will be included in the Donald Trump library.” Really?
Attorney General Merrick Garland is conducting a thorough investigation into the theft of these documents and the FBI, CIA and others are attempting to determine what irreparable harm may been caused by these documents being stolen and stored in an insecure environment.
Republican elected officials, other than the Marjorie Taylor Greens and many of her ilk, are distancing themselves from this fiasco, torn between fealty to a flawed ex-president and loyalty to the Constitution they swore to uphold. Yet, and most importantly, while Clinton was not indicted, we all sit and wait to see what happens to Trump. I said over a year ago, I wait to see Trump in an orange jumpsuit doing the perp walk. We will see if justice is served.
