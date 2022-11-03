This letter is in response to Frank McCarthy’s letter published Oct. 25. I liked how he quoted Mahatma Gandhi, “If there is an idiot in power, it means those who elected him are well represented” and he goes on to say that “America is in great jeopardy” and that “the Democrats seem spineless.”
Mr. McCarthy wants everyone to vote Republican “top to bottom.” Well, I must be an idiot because I will not vote that way for many reasons. Everyone knows inflation is high, it is worldwide for many reasons which are out of our control. The “idiot” in the White House didn’t cause it, but he is trying to get it under control. Republicans aren’t coming up with any solutions. . They just say they will fix it, but how?
If Mr. McCarthy is worried about the elderly, he should be. Republican Don Bolduc wants to do away with Social Security along with Republican Karoline Leavitt, although she did suggest that maybe they could increase the age requirements.
I haven’t heard of any Democrats wanting to do away with it. But the biggest reason why I won’t vote Republicans “top to bottom,” is I cannot vote for anyone who supports Donald Trump and his lies. He only cares about himself and he is not a patriot of this country. He dodged the military draft and insulted those that did serve this country. Donald Trump led a group of non-patriots to attack our nation’s Capital where they destroyed property and killed police officers.
So, Mr. McCarthy, I thank you for your 30 years of military service and I am sure you too are a patriot of the U.S.A., but I think I will vote Democrats “top to bottom” to save America and New Hampshire from Republicans and their Free Staters ideology.
