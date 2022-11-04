To the editor:

The Democrats control everything in D.C., the House, Senate and President. Amazingly, It has only taken them 18 short months to dem-o-trash this country. Their radical agenda has resulted in the worst inflation in 40 years, worst border crisis in history, highest gas prices ever, worst labor shortage in history, worst crime wave since the 1990s, supply chain issues, baby formula shortages, boys allowed to play girls sports, most drug overdose deaths ever, critical race theory, censorship, empty shelves, raids on political opponents, Ukraine first, America last and on and on.

