The Democrats control everything in D.C., the House, Senate and President. Amazingly, It has only taken them 18 short months to dem-o-trash this country. Their radical agenda has resulted in the worst inflation in 40 years, worst border crisis in history, highest gas prices ever, worst labor shortage in history, worst crime wave since the 1990s, supply chain issues, baby formula shortages, boys allowed to play girls sports, most drug overdose deaths ever, critical race theory, censorship, empty shelves, raids on political opponents, Ukraine first, America last and on and on.
None of this happened under the policies of the last president. The 2020 election was about emotion, COVID emotion, Trump emotion and look where it has got us.
Even a nuclear war is very real now. What! Time to vote on policy again and choose freedom over dependence and empowerment over victimhood. Any sane human knows the country is veering off track and headed for disaster.
The right track/wrong track polls have been between 65-79 percent wrong track. Phew. It reinforces my personal belief that about 75 percent of people are politically moderate and gives me a glimmer of hope that people won’t surrender this country easily.
The only people who are fine with your suffering are the usual angry and very unhappy BlueAnon extreme, radical letter-writers to the Daily Sun. Rep. Chris Pappas and Sen. Maggie Hassan are fine with it too. They could have stopped this disaster, but chose party over country, the Biden agenda over the safety and security of Americans.
Please vote Karoline Leavitt and Don Bolduc to stop the madness and insanity and let’s get back on the right track, let’s get back to the country that people gave their lives for. They sure didn’t sacrifice to be headed down the socialism trail of tears.
