To the editor:
There are a lot of physically challenging things about being a chimney sweep, but the hardest part overall is also the most unexpected.
I know and regularly interact with beautiful and inspiring elderly folks in our town. I talk with them and learn from them and listen to their stories and advice. And then, sometimes, I find out that they have passed from old age before I service their chimneys again.
How I would love to hear Lydia Lucy’s laugh again, or listen to Rocky Stone’s adventures in Alaska and advice on happiness, or listen to Mary Howe’s guitar playing and singing, or look on in amazement at John Howe and Bill Joosen who were nearly a century old. My time with them was limited but their life force still surrounds me and reminds me how short life is.
Chimney sweeps interact with people from every walk in life: rich, poor, old, young, anarchists, hippies, Bernie supporters, Trump supporters, as well as the hilarious and the ornery alike. And I have a special place in my heart for all of them. In the age of social and political bubbles, I feel privileged to work in profession that spans a true cross-section of our community.
Yet, it is my great fear that we are now forgetting how to communicate with our neighbors. We are now forgetting how important it is to learn from everyone in our community. Is it radical to believe in the words and experiences of our neighbors?
Can we accept that those insights are true perspectives of our society, or that they may be innuendos that express frustration with the intangible feeling that we are slipping farther down the economic ladder? Maybe the anger is just masked fear in a changing world.
Kyle Ball
Tamworth
