To the editor:
In the last election, Conway voters voted down (by a landslide) the ability for short-term rentals to be added to the “permitted use” section where single-family homes are permitted.
Voters have voted similarly across the state (from Kearsarge to Portsmouth). The bill SB 249 — that seeks to shut down what voters are voting for in their communities — is a dangerous precedent.
When people use our housing stock as investment vehicles it affects both the supply and the price of housing here. According to AirDNA, a website that aggregates STR data from Airbnb, the median income for an STR in area code 03860 is $3,300/mo. That means 50 percent of STRs in North Conway in 2020 grossed $39,400 or more annually.
Compare that figure to another figure — a single renter of a long-term rental in Carroll County has a median income of $36,977 annually. How can a worker in North Conway compete? In short, they are not able to compete.
The vacancy rate in our beautiful town, which can support 500 STRs, is around .7 percent compared to the healthy long-term vacancy benchmark of 5 percent. We are losing valuable contributing members of our town, first responders, teachers, hospital employees, retail and hospitality workers, due to them not being able to find a stable primary residence.
A key issue with short-term rentals is that, as an industry, it has monetized the vacancy of housing. During a time period where we are at a critical shortage of available housing stock, having people making profits off of vacant homes is hurtful for our communities.
People who live here can attest to the fact that we are seeing the impacts every day. When I started working on affordable housing, a huge number of residents reached out and said they were thankful someone was working on the issue. However, the truth is that no company or nonprofit can solve the issue themselves. It will also take our elected officials voting for the people living and working in our communities, and this bill does the opposite of that.
Lastly, local municipalities know the issues that are unique to their communities better than anyone. This is why local governments are able to use zoning ordinances to regulate specific parts of their areas. This has been supported by the Supreme Court in the 1926 decision on Village of Euclid (OH) v. Ambler Realty Co., which gave towns the ability to zone based on criteria such as maintaining the character of a neighborhood.
If you have read through SB 249, you will see that it takes away our community’s right to come together and vote on local issues. It takes away our ability to zone residential owners, and it hurts long-term renters and potential home buyers. The public hearing is Jan. 25 at 9:30 a.m. Hopefully our elected officials will support the communities they were elected to represent.
Kit Hickey
North Conway
