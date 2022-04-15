Our country's roots in public education began with the Puritans in colonial Massachusetts who saw the need for all children to be educated in reading, writing and math. It is no coincidence then, that according to U.S. News & World Report, New Hampshire is ranked No. 13 in the nation. That ranking is under serious threat with recent legislation that passed in the House of Representatives
HB 1393 is now under consideration in the Senate. This bill would enable arbitrary per pupil spending caps to be introduced at a town meeting, or placed on a ballot by petition and kept in place permanently unless voters could muster a 3/5 vote to override the cap. Municipalities would be challenged in serving their students, including those with special needs. Would you want your children to be deprived of their rightful education because of a budget cap?
The town of Croydon has already gotten ahead of the bill, voting in March to slash its school budget by 50 percent. Croydon's 5-12 students are sent out of district. The proposed budget cut by Free Stater Selectman Ian Underwood was not advertised before the meeting, eliminating the chance for a majority of voters to be an essential part of the decision making process.
Between the new school voucher law, which siphons millions of dollars into unaccountable private and religious schools, and the lowest state contribution to public schools in the nation, as well as the proposed budget cap bill, public education in New Hampshire is at grave risk for not existing at all.
Our local Democratic representatives voted against HB 1393. You may want to ask Karen Umberger why she voted for it. And you should tell Sen. Jeb Bradley to vote against it. After all, public education is essential to our democracy.
