To the editor:
After reading about Sen. Harold French’s proposed SB 249 I am confused about the state taking away a town’s right to govern itself.
How can a state bill be enacted that could be in direct opposition to existing town ordinances? When Sen. French stated that towns could not regulate or restrict the use of private property he contradicts himself by stating that “this bill also allows towns to use the ballot to come up with reasonable regulations that would allow vacation rentals.”
Who determines what is “reasonable”? Is being owner-occupied a reasonable regulation? David Cavanaugh, president of MWV Association for Responsible Vacation Rentals, stated “that Senate Bill 249 is simply the first step in towns regulating vacation rentals.” Again, this contradicts Sen French’s statement that towns could not regulate or restrict STRs.
Sen. French also stated that in light of the Conway case being heard that they may amend the bill. How any amendments will be made to accommodate how many towns? This is good for no one. It seems that when higher government steps in to “fix” a local problem that they actually create a bigger problem. Why not let the towns control their own ordinances based on their circumstances and challenges? Most towns do have commercial districts where businesses should be located, which STRs are, this will protect our residential areas.
The most confusing comment by Sen. French is that, “Well, that’s why we have a republic; we protect the rights of the minority over the masses when it comes to your individual rights.” Not sure whose individual rights he referring to mine, yours or his.
Kevin Flynn
Center Conway
