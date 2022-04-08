Undoubtedly, under Joe Lentini’s (aka Smirkin’ Joe) tenure, our schools are now in retrograde and now place in the bottom 20 percentile of all schools in New Hampshire. It is laughable that Joe is running again with his vision of moving the “schools forward.”
No doubt, Joe is the man for the job with his disdain for parents’ concerns and his knack for violating constitutional rights, but you will also need to embrace Joe’s hubris, obliviousness and deceitfulness.
William Marvel’s columns have detailed the abysmal failure Smirkin’ Joe has been, but Joe says he is an “active listener,” no doubt another figment of Joe’s fantasy world. I have witnessed Joe being a “deactivated listener” reading his phone on a multitude of occasions like a teenager at the dinner table engrossed in their Snapchat when parents came to voice their concerns.
Simply, Joe does not care about the parents or the children. Several 91-A requests (N.H.’s right-to-know law) with SAU 9 uncovered numerous emails that prove that Joe does not believe that the parents know what they are talking about, nor does he want to hear from them. In a July 2021 email, Joe had already decided that masking would be mandatory, and he propagated a lie that this was a joint decision with parents on the Pandemic Response Committee, a committee of school insiders and local health professionals. Nonetheless, the emails reveal that Joe’s fabricated parent was Jessica Whitelaw, another school board member.
Lastly, Joe says a “number of people come to our meetings and behave in a way that lacks civility.” No doubt Joe, when you lie, don’t listen and don’t care, someone had to get your attention away from your phone.
Captain Joe, if you want to go down with the Titanic, feel free, but let our kids on the lifeboats with someone who knows how to row.
