Former North Conway Fire Chief Pat Preece helped save my life. Following a mountain biking accident on Cranmore Mountain on July 14, 2019, he led his crew of rescuers to find me, assess and treat me, and get me to the summit for a helicopter ride to Maine Med in Portland. Everyone did their job efficiently and effectively. It was easy to see that they were well-trained and well. Their leader was Pat Preece.
The chief and his crew also came to my aid when I returned home after three months of rehab in Boston. They helped me out of the vehicle and into the house. They made sure everything was set up for me to continue my recovery at home. Preece also showed up six months later when I had a black-out spell. He and his crew were at my side within minutes.
His readiness, knowledge, experience and professionalism were overwhelmingly apparent every time we “got together.” But, it was his patience, composure and easy going manner that made me feel calm and safe. His level of preparedness and job knowledge allowed his compassionate and confident personality to shine through. He made it easy to be in his care.
We are so very fortunate that he chose to be a public servant, and that he chose to serve so long. Thank you, chief, for all you’ve done for me, and for all you’ve done for our community. Our world dearly needs more people like Chief Preece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.