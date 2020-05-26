To the editor:
The response to the COVID-19 pandemic in New Hampshire has required our state government to address many issues ignored at the federal level. Unfortunately, our state government has a long history of “downshifting” statewide responsibilities, leaving communities with no choice but to drastically cut services or increase local property taxes.
Our “New Normal” will require many changes to local government and schools. We are only beginning to understand the new challenges of reopening our schools with no structures in place to pay for these changes. Sanitation, transportation, food service and classroom structures are just a few of the areas that cannot just return to “what they were before.”
The state’s meager contribution to public education through the adequacy formula has never addressed the real burdens on the vast majority of New Hampshire communities.
Our message to Gov. Chris Sununu and legislators is that they must address the need for a statewide solution that does not grow the burden on local property taxpayers. The School Transition Reopening and Redesign Taskforce (STRRT) must provide more than suggestions and guidance. It must provide funding, especially to those towns and cities where excessive property tax burdens continue to cripple our most fragile citizens.
There will be an effort to trim existing state commitments. Building aid disappeared years ago, special education reimbursement has never met legal requirements, and the “stabilization funding” is a minimal patchwork of support to our poorest towns. We must change this direction. The courts have repeatedly mandated that all N.H. children receive a fair, equal and appropriate public education.
I want to believe that there are strong voices in our state government that recognize this need and will not simply pass the buck on down to towns experiencing the highest property taxes in America.
Kent W. Hemingway Jr.
Tamworth
