To the editor:
It is truly comical to think that Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, who was just re-elected to another six-year term, never spoke to any extent regarding the absolute need for police.
Sen. Chuck Schumer from New York relentlessly goes on defunding or reimagining the police, and Jeanne Shaheen says basically nothing.
She says nothing because she is nothing more than a puppet of the far left while representing the citizens of New Hampshire who genuinely appreciate the police in their communities.
Is anyone looking at the destruction across the country in Democratic-controlled cities where the police were not allowed to protect property and even lives?
Jeanne Shaheen did not deserve to be re-elected.
More importantly, she cannot be trusted to protect New Hampshire values.
Kenneth L. Bowers
Wolfeboro
