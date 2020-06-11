To the editor:
Voting for the Board of Directors of the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative has begun, so I write to call the attention of your readers who are also NHEC members to the candidacy of Harry Viens of Center Harbor.
Harry is running for re-election to NHEC’s Board. I had the good fortune to serve with him on NHEC’s board for several years and can recommend him highly. NHEC is one of the leading electric cooperatives in the country, and a key reason is that its board is drawn directly from its membership, people from all walks of life who apply their prior experience and wise counsel to the direction of the organization.
Coming from a marketing and strategy background, Harry knows better than most the importance of listening to what NHEC’s members want. No surprise, then, that he is a leading proponent of NHEC’s “Voice of the Member” initiative.
Harry also recognizes and values the vital contribution that NHEC’s line workers and other employees make in maintaining NHEC’s high service quality and reliability.
Further, Harry understands that the electricity sector is changing dramatically, so that NHEC must rapidly embrace cost-effective renewable energy and distributed energy solutions.
I hope all NHEC members will join me in voting to re-elect Harry Viens to the NHEC Board of Directors.
Kenneth A. Colburn
Moultonborough
