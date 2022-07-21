To the editor:
Now comes the Honorable Amy Ignatius to demonstrate that justice is not only blind, but deaf, lame and feeble-minded as well.
Her recent dismal opinion in the Meena gas station case is a shining example of the judicial process operating at its lowest common denominator, guided solely by rules, without any reference to the realities which brought these rules into being.
Effingham has a Shoreland Protection Zone, in which certain specified land uses are prohibited, gas stations among them. The Meena site sits within this zone, situated on top of an abandoned gravel pit. Yet the town's sitting boards — with the ZBA in the vanguard — have seen fit to disregard this ordinance.
Now, Judge Ignatius concurs. She finds the procedure to have been proper in its technicalities and seems untroubled by the testimony of a myriad of experts as to the potential for a gasoline leak degrading the Ossipee Aquifer.
The essence of the judge's option seems to be that breaking the law is allowable, if it is opportune to do so, as long as all the proper forms are followed. Justice of this sort no longer serves the people, it has become a sterile, self referential process divorced from the dire realities of contemporary life.
When 30 percent of our planet's ever-growing population lack of access to clean water, is it sane and lucid to put our aquifer at risk on the shaky assumption that the latest technical failsafes are adequate to protect it? Such faith in technology is not just naive, it is criminally delusional.
Perhaps the honorable judge has forgotten the long and tragic record of failure of the technological gizmos we count on to keep us safe and the devastating result of the failures.
In that case, I can remind her: Three Mile Island, Chernobly, Fukishima, The Exoon Valdez, Bhopal, Love Canal and Flint, Mich. It would be a tragedy past description if the Ossipee Aquifer were to join that list, a very real possibility which must be averted.
It is an ill wind that blows no good and it is hoped that the the members of the Effingham Planning Board will extract something of utility from Judge Ignatius' dismal opinion. Perhaps it will cause them to re-examine — individually and collectively — the full nature of their mandate.
Are they entrusted to safeguard the health and welfare of the town's citizens? or are they merely required to check off the boxes in a sterile process without reference to the greater realities confronting the town, its neighbors, the nation and the planet?
There is nothing definite or final about the judge's decisions and the citizens of the Sacopee Valley will continue to fight to insure the safety of their water.
Keller McPherson
Parsonfield, Maine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.