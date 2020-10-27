To the editor:
Dear Joe Biden supporters: On Oct. 14, your nominee had his name weaved through the one of the biggest scandals in American History. Have you heard? Of course not. Your choice for national information, i.e. main stream media, Facebook, Twitter, has kept you and everyone in the dark.
It does seem you prefer the dark; however, it appears a near emergency to guide you to any other source of news. When some extremely intelligent and fearless attorneys can find a way of suing these subversive news entities for dereliction of duty, election interference, suppression of information, incitement via false or absent reporting I dare hope your eyes are opened and you will see the light.
There is always hope. Many Biden supporters accuse President Donald Trump supporters of hate. Please open your eyes. You’ve made it clear that you despise Trump, indeed you hate him, and his supporters. Along side your Biden signs I see “Hate has no home here.”
Blatant hypocrisy, and you can't even see it. I am so glad to represent the "Deplorables" as opposed to you "Deceivables." The veil was lifted 1,997 years ago. Come out of the darkness into the light already. Let Hunter Biden be a cautionary tale of the love of money and drug use.
The current scientific and social knowledge of the untrustworthiness and unpredictable behaviors of addicts' pales in comparison to the codependency of desperate parents trying to save and cover for their child.
Anyone with integrity could never debate that statement, integrity being the operative word. Honestly, I'd rather be a deplorable supporter than a deceived pawn.
Kathy Finney
Albany
I think Kathy's right on one topic - the divide between the Right Wing Media and the "Main Stream Media" is real. You won't see some stories on CNN that you see on Fox.
But in this case she's wrong on two counts:
1. Fox could not be convinced of the legitimacy of the latest claims against Hunter Biden, and would not air them. Those were left to Brietbart, Daily Caller and Infowars, which I hope Kathy will not take as authoritative.
2. Whatsthisgottodowithjoe? Trump and his allies use the old Soviet tactic of Whataboutism. What does this have to do with Joe Biden's character or policy positions?
Is Joe Biden (by most accounts, a decent man), responsible for the admittedly questionable judgment of his son. Would you have him disown and renounce his son? What would that achieve?
