To the editor:
Since the federal government began sending money to the state for COVID-19 relief New Hampshire has received approximately $1.7 billion in relief funding. As of May 8, $41.7 million has been expended out of $211.7 allocated. The remaining dollars that have been allocated will shortly be expended.
These are grant funds so they will not have to be paid back. Some of the allocations have gone to emergency child protective services, domestic and sexual violence services, stipends for first responders, healthcare relief, long-term care stabilization, and municipal and county cost reimbursement programs.
On Friday May 15, Gov. Chris Sununu announced additional allocations that are part of the $1.2 billion CARES Act funding. Small business will be allocated $400 million. To apply for these funds go to revenue.nh.gov. there is a simple form to fill out. Small business must apply within the next two weeks.
New Hampshire non-profits are allocated $60 million. These dollars are for non-profits not associated with health-care. The University System will receive $10 million and the Community College System $5 million.
Additionally, child care providers will receive $25 million and the NH Food Bank will be allocated $5 million. Also allocated was $15 million for agricultural relief with the majority going to the state’s dairy farmers. However, this grant is open to all farmers.
There were also changes made to who would be eligible to receive first responder stipends. Not all of the programs associated with the distribution of these dollars are currently up and running, but should be within the next week. If you or your business believes you are eligible for any of these dollars how to apply will be on gofer.nh.gov.
After these allocations were made there is approximately $405 million remaining from the CARES Act funding. Recommendations for the allocation of the remaining dollars will be up to the Legislative Advisory Board of the Governor’s Office of Emergency Relief and Recovery (GOFERR).
There are various GOFERR Board meetings held every day to deal with the COVID-19 crisis and there is a lot of very excellent information that can be gleaned from listening to the meetings. Also the Economic Reopening Task force meets on a regular basis. If you need any additional information you can call me at (603) 356-6881 or email karenumberger@gmail.com.
Karen Umberger
Kearsarge
