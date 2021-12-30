To the editor:
Paying your taxes is no fun. However, it must be done to support your towns and schools. In last year’s state budget we realized the best way to reduce your tax burden was to provide dollars to the towns and schools.
We increased the percentage of rooms and meals tax that went directly to the towns: Conway will receive an increase of $236,754, Eaton $9,526, Chatham $7,891, Hales Location $5,211, Bartlett $65,592 and Jackson $19,701. The dollars go directly to the towns and may or may not result in a tax reduction depending on how much your town’s spending increases; however your tax increase will be reduced as a result of these extra dollars for each town.
On the school side for FY 23 there will be a reduction in what taxpayers must pay in the Statewide Education Property Tax (SWEPT): Conway $957,400, Eaton $55,019, Chatham $29,109, Bartlett $662,244 and Jackson $236,677. This reduction will be reflected on your December 2022 tax bill.
The budget passed in June 2021 included the money to support both the increase in Rooms and Meals tax distribution and the Statewide Property Tax reduction. I need to point out that none of your Democratic representatives Steve Woodcock, Anita Burroughs, Chris McAleer or Tom Buco supported any of these tax reductions.
Rep. Karen Umberger
Kearsarge
