To the editor:

Mr. Conte, based on your letter dated June 30, 2021, apparently you do not have a basic knowledge of civics.

Our federal government collects taxes to finance various public services primarily by individual income taxes, payroll taxes and corporate taxes, etc.
 
How do you surmise how our government pays for national disasters — hurricanes, floods and wildfires?
 
Ideally, all government programs are funded by taxes.  However, during the previous administration, there were huge tax cuts which primarily benefited large corporations and the wealthy which were not paid for and have added to our national debt.
 
You need to become an informed citizen as that is a prerequisite in a functioning democracy.
 
Karen Porter
Freedom 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.