To the editor:
I am totally disgusted about what I read in today’s paper about local residents footing the bill for these obnoxious people from out of state.
I have said all along we need more industrial jobs in this area besides low-paying retail jobs. Now that tax bills are going up, do you realize how many people will lose their homes? They work three jobs to make ends meet because we are a tourist town. Well, now that’s going to bite everyone in the butt.
Why are you not ticketing the out-of-staters for parking along West Side Road for Diana’s Baths or First bridge that would generate a lot of money for the town? And you better believe road rage is a issue. You can’t help it when they cut you off, or they blow through stop signs.
This town needs to figure it out and not put the burden on taxpayers. I’ve lived here my whole life here and it’s a disappointment the way this town has gone down hill letting out-of-staters take it over.
I guess the locals do not matter, only their money. Very sad and disgusting. Start making out-of-staters pay to boat or hike, or fine them for their rudeness. That would generate a lot of money. Believe me, I’ve never seen anything like this and it needs to be stopped.
Julie Webster
Conway
