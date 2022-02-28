If it were not for American citizens voting in candidates that are not in lock step with our constitutional democracy, outside forces would not have infiltrated academia, mainstream media, state and local positions, and the United States Senate. According to Albert Einstein, “The world is a dangerous place to live, not because of the people who are evil, but because of the people who do nothing about it.”
Self-indulgence and special interest groups in our country today have created what is now a transformation of our liberties and loss of civic pride within the country. Government corruption and political instability was one of the reasons the Roman Empire fell to its knees. The people lost trust in the leadership. It is too late to change the overall picture. We have written about this subject many times. Quoted excerpts from some of the chief leaders within the socialist-communist movement. The America people and politicians are not paying attention.
The publishing arm of the American communist movement Alexander Trachtenberg included the following remarks in his speech at Madison Square Garden, New York City in 1944. “When we get ready to take the United States. We will not take it under the label of communism. We will not take it under the label of socialism. We will take it under liberalism under progressivism.”
The next three years will govern our rights and liberty.
