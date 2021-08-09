To the editor:
First, Mr. Davis please stop insulting our letter-writers. Second, get off the election issue it makes you look uninformed. You can watch the elections very carefully. But when there is a propaganda pipeline afoot like CNN, you should think twice. The damage done preceded the election. Third, I know at least four people who contracted the flu. That was a foolish thing to say. Fourth, if you forget your wearing a mask, I suggest you see a doctor. Fifth, we always protect our children. That was not a pleasant thing to say of the parents in our communities.
As for your letter of Aug 6, 2021, your safety comparison is irrelevant. Until such time as getting the vaccine becomes law, resisting government intrusion is a fundamental right of our citizen. Adverse reactions can be quite serious for elderly people. Those of you who champion the government telling us what to do and how to do it are living in the wrong country.
If the Biden administrations and the Socialist democrats have their way. We may be in a far-left country. You will not be writing to the editor then. So “chill out” and say something without insulting people who have a difference of opinion than you.
Joseph Dorsett Sr.
Ossipee
